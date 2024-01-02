Become an Agile Leader in the New Year

The start of a new year is the perfect time for self-reflection and to set goals for yourself as a leader. Make one of your 2024 resolutions to become an agile leader by promoting adaptability, experimentation, and autonomy at work. While many of the qualities of agile leaders resemble those of adaptive leaders, agile leadership is unique. Modeled after agile software development, this method identifies barriers early, requires consistent communication between leaders and their reports, and empowers employees as they work toward a common goal independently.

Read More

The State of Return to Office Policies

Many companies have opted to modify or end their remote work allowances for employees in favor of requiring them to spend more time in the office. These return-to-office policies have largely been met with mixed reviews. We asked readers of the Express Blog how transitioning from remote work to in-office would impact their work-life balance.

Read More

Be Inspired by the Magic of Walt Disney Day

Walt Disney Day may only come once a year, but the inspiration found in his remarkable legacy of leadership and creativity is timeless. As a magnificent leader, Walt had wonderful insights that can inspire and motivate today’s leaders. Find inspiration in these quotes from Walt Disney himself.

Read More

Year in Review: Top 5 Leadership Topics in 2023

The Express Blog put the spotlight on a wide range of topics from tips for new leaders to the impact of artificial intelligence, interview questions to ask job candidates, and much more in 2023. Check out the top five leadership posts from the year to make sure you didn’t miss out on any top tips.

Read More

Express is Proud to Celebrate 2023 Achievements

Express Employment International, franchisor of Express Employment Professionals and related brands, celebrated many amazing successes in 2023. We’re looking back on these wonderful accomplishments and setting our sights on continuing to put people to work in 2024!

Read More

expresspros.com/bendor