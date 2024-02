(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

There is less than a month left in the application window for the 2024 Bend Brewfest. March 15 is the deadline.

It’s back in the amphitheater and should be as glorious as ever. October 3-5. We expect to have around 100 breweries again and more than 200 beers on tap.

CLICK HERE for Brewer Registration

bendconcerts.com/bendbrewfest