Bend Chamber Hosting Candidate Forum October 7

Election season is upon us with candidates running to represent Bendites on the Deschutes County Commission and in Salem at the State Legislature.

The Bend Chamber of Commerce is excited to host, in partnership with Miller Lumber and SunWest Builders, candidate forums to introduce the candidates to the community and learn more about their policy platforms.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in Q&A with the candidates!

Free to attend! Please register to receive the Zoom link.

Candidate Forum — Oregon State Legislature

Wednesday, October 7 at 12pm

Candidates scheduled to appear:

Cheri Helt

Emerson Levy

Eileen Keilly

Tim Knopp

Jason Kropf

Jack Zika

This year, the Chamber is adapting the format to allow for a virtual discussion of key issues affecting local business and the community. We hope you will join us!

Register Here: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register

bendchamber.org