Bend City Council Approves Surplus Land Sale for New Affordable Homeownership Project

(Conceptual design of homes near NE Franklin Ave. & NE Larch Dr. in Bend | Rendering courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity)

In the February 7 meeting, Bend City Council voted unanimously to award the purchase of two City-owned parcels of land to a partnership between Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity and Thistle & Nest. The parcels will be sold for approximately $20,000 each and will be developed into up to 26 new homes. Located on NE Franklin Avenue and NE Bear Creek Avenue, the properties were declared as surplus for the purpose of affordable housing by the Bend City Council on June 21, 2023.

The two nonprofit affordable housing providers submitted a proposal for a 26-home development that will create homeownership opportunities for households making less than 80% of the area median income. The partner organization’s vision for this property is for it to be a northwest flagship eco-development, and to serve as a model for sustainable building and site design. This includes, but is not limited to, net-zero energy homes that are consciously built with quality products, low-water and functional landscaping, and a community garden gathering space. The development will be a mix of one, two-, and three-bedroom homes, and a minimum of four homes will be built to universal accessibility design standards. Eighteen homes are planned at the Franklin site, and eight more homes at the Bear Creek Site. The organizations hope to break ground on the project in 2025 and have the first homes ready for sale in 2026.

The eco-development vision will be made possible in part through a multitude of community partnerships. Bend-Redmond Habitat and Thistle & Nest have already engaged support from the OSU Cascades Sustainability Program, The Environmental Center, the Central Oregon Pollinator Pathways chapter, Heart of Oregon’s Youth Build Program, Bend YIMBY, and more. Organizations interested in providing support on this project can contact info@thistleandnest.org.

Homebuyers will be going through Bend-Redmond Habitat’s homeownership program prior to purchasing a home. Interested homebuyers can be added to a contact list by emailing homeownership@brhabitat.org.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity:

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served over 225 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home.

About Thistle & Nest:

Thistle & Nest uses a land trust model to address the challenge of affordable housing in a manner that is permanent in nature. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide services, support, purchase opportunities, and stewardship for buyers of affordable owner-occupied housing. Thistle & Nest was formed in March of 2023 as part of the triad develop-build-nonprofit partnership that that will have 30 homes available for purchase in 2024.

bendredmondhabitat.org • thistleandnest.org