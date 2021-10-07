Bend City Council Bans Fireworks

The Bend City Council voted yesterday to permanently prohibit the sale and use of fireworks in Bend.

There is currently a temporary restriction on the use of fireworks in Bend that expires in December. In response to an extreme heat wave in late June, drought conditions and high fire danger, the City of Bend issued an emergency declaration that included a ban on the use of fireworks. Those restriction on use did not prohibit sales, which under state law can only occur between June 23 and July 6 each year.

In August and September, the City Council held work sessions to consider the issues and learn how other cities have approached similar questions. This new ordinance permanently bans fireworks use and sales in Bend, with an exception for certain permitted public displays such as the annual show off of Pilot Butte.

“Safety is a priority emphasized again and again by community members in City of Bend polling,” said Mayor Sally Russell. “Recognizing the need to keep some part of annual celebrations which included fireworks, community fireworks displays approved by Bend Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Fire Marshall will continue to be permitted.”

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Anne Aurand at 541-388-5573 or aaurand@bendoregon.gov.

bendoregon.gov