Bend Company Collabs with GMC for the GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser Product Release

(Photo courtesy of EarthCruiser)

EarthCruiser announces the unveiling of the highly anticipated all-electric GMC HUMMER EV EarthCruiser — an overland upfit solution from EarthCruiser. This EarthCruiser upfit sets a new standard in zero-tailpipe emission overlanding possibilities through its full integration onto the HUMMER EV Pickup chassis to offer adventurers the perfect blend of state-the-art technology, innovation and comfort to explore on- or off-road.

The fully functional GMC HUMMER EV EarthCruiser upfit will make its public debut at Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado and will be on display between August 25-27.

“We are proud to work with GMC on the design and manufacturing of such an exceptional product. It feels right, it feels like it belongs,” said EarthCruiser CEO and founder Lance Gillies. “Using our years of overlanding expertise, we have ensured nothing is out of place, unnecessary or wasted in this vehicle. This collaboration with the GMC team has provided the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the zero-tailpipe emission possibilities for overland and recreational vehicle travelers. We have produced a comfortable, capable product, built to a high caliber of excellence — one that our customers can take pride in.”

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the GMC HUMMER EV EarthCruiser upfit by EarthCruiser boasts technological and design innovations to help ensure a premium consumer experience, including:

A carbon fiber EarthCruiser house fully integrated into the chassis of the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup.

Onboard solar power with 605W along with an innovative system of 6 kilowatt hours of 12V lithium battery to provide an estimated seven days of off-grid power, such as the ability to power appliances like a refrigerator/freezer for about a week.

The freedom to explore any season with EarthCruiser’s insulated tri-layered pop-up roof.

The epitome of intelligentdesign with EarthCruiser’s exceptional interior, crafted for versatility and storage optimization. EarthCruiser’s leading-edge build quality will empower users to embark on a journey that blends functionality and convenience. Amenities include a curated selection of appliances, indoor and outdoor shower, 120V and 12V outlets, purposeful storage and a flat-pack toilet.

An RV full-size bed to provide a comfortable night’s sleep on all terrains.

Intuitive, 7-inch-diagonal touchscreen system control panel designed for ease of use.

Charging your GMC HUMMER EV EarthCruiser overlander? No problem. Rest in your upfit until you are ready to hit the road again.

The GMC HUMMER EV EarthCruiser upfit is expected to be available to GMC HUMMER EV Pickup owners in 2024 through EarthCruiser. Additional product availability details will be released later this year. The EarthCruiser upfit is not covered by the GM New Vehicle Limited Warranty and GM is not responsible for independent-supplier alterations.

To reserve the GMC HUMMER EV EarthCruiser upfit, please visit: earthcruiser.com/reserve-your-gmc-hummer-ev-earthcruiser.

