Bend Endurance Academy Announces Open House at Youth Climbing & Program Center

Bend Endurance Academy is excited to announce an Open House at our new state-of-the-art and youth-specific climbing and programming center located at 222 SE Reed Market Rd., Suite 200, Bend. The event is scheduled from noon to 5pm on November 12 and offers the community an opportunity to hear more about programs offered by Bend Endurance Academy, tour the climbing facility, and even experience some climbing in designated time slots. Pre-registration is required for all climbing sessions.

Event Details

Address: 222 SE Reed Market Rd., Ste. 200, Bend, OR 97702

Date: November 12, 12-5pm

Cost: FREE

**Pre-registration Required to participate in climbing**

A complete schedule and registration can be found online at: bendenduranceacademy.sprocketsports.com/club/9968

This Open House is an excellent opportunity for all members of the community, from beginners to experienced climbers, to explore our new facility and learn more about the programs offered by Bend Endurance Academy.

Pre-registration is required to ensure we can accommodate everyone safely. You can register for the event on our website at bendenduranceacademy.org.

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to get to know our coaching staff, experience our state-of-the-art climbing center, and discover the diverse programs we offer. Whether your child is a seasoned climber or just starting, there’s something for everyone at Bend Endurance Academy’s open house.

For more information, please contact Cate Beebe at cate@bendenduranxceacademy.org

About Bend Endurance Academy:

Bend Endurance Academy is a community-based organization dedicated to providing high-quality outdoor sports programs for youth and adults. Our mission is to inspire lifelong involvement in sports and activity and encourage positive, healthy lifestyles through high-level coaching and quality programming.

bendenduranceacademy.org