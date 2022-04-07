Bend Endurance Academy Announces Return of Two Key Fundraisers 

Are you in the market for a new bike this season? Whether you’re sending it downhill, road riding, or anything in between, we have the bike and gear for you at the Bend Bike Swap starting on April 22 and ending on April 24. This event is organized by the Bend Endurance Academy and will be hosted by Thump Coffee Roasters in Northwest Crossing. We are also hosting Reel Rock 16 on May 4 at Tower Theatre. Reel Rock is presented by our local partner, Mountain Supply, and all proceeds will be going to support Vàmonos Outside and Bend Endurance Academy. Get excited to see the newest climbing films from Alex Johnson, Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell and more!

Save the Dates!

Friday, April 22 — 10:30am-4:30pm: Item Check-In

Saturday, April 23 — 10am-4:30pm: BIKE SWAP!

Sunday, April 24 — 10am-12pm: Unsold Item Pick-Up

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7pm: Reel Rock 16

Location

Bend Bike Swap: Thump Coffee — 549 NW York Ave., Bend

Reel Rock 16: Tower Theatre — 835 NW Wall St., Bend

Online registration of sale items for Bend Bike Swap continues through April 16th! Register your bike or gear through Bikeswapbend.com. Item intake is April 22 at the swap site. New cyclist? Seasoned pro? We have something for everyone! Our volunteers are a team of professional mechanics, bike shop locals and avid cyclists who can help you find exactly what you need. Our outdoor testing area will help you dial in on your next bike, or get technical assistance from our volunteers. The Bend Bike Swap is a great place to find your next bike, but it’s also a community event to kick off the 2022 season with a bang!

We are always excited to welcome new volunteers to help with the Bend Bike Swap. If you choose to volunteer, you will be able to attend a VIP preview sale of the inventory before it is released to the public. Additionally, you will be able to network with other community members that are experienced within the cycling world as well as other outdoor sports enthusiasts.

Reel Rock 16, presented by Mountain Supply, features four new climbing films: Bridge Boys, Barefoot Charles, Big Things To Come and Cuddle. Tickets are available for $20 through Tower Theatre. This community event brings together climbers, alpinists and outdoor enthusiasts for the latest adventure films. All proceeds from Reel Rock ticket sales will support Vàmonos Outside and Bend Endurance Academy. Tickets sales are limited to one show, so grab yours before they’re gone!

“The return of two of our bigger fundraisers is an exciting time for our organization,” Executive Director Mike Rougeux said. “Over the last two years we’ve seen an increase in participation in our programs and teams. With that participation increase has come an increase in requests for tuition assistance and scholarships. Events like the Bend Bike Swap and Reel Rock help us keep up with that demand.”

Remember to bring your helmet if you plan to test ride a bike at the swap.

For more information about the Bend Bike Swap please visit bikeswapbend.com or contact Ann Leitheiser at ann@bendenduranceacademy.org.

For more information about Reel Rock 16, visit towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/reel-rock-16.

About Bend Endurance Academy:

The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. We emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth and community responsibility.

Founded in 2009, the Bend Endurance Academy currently features development programs for youth and juniors in rock climbing, cycling and Nordic skiing. In 2019, more than 900 people participated in our programs and participants ranged in age from 4-74 years of age.

The Academy operates in the Deschutes National Forest under a Special Use Permit from the US Forest Service and in partnership with the Bend Rock Gym, Meissner Nordic and many local businesses.

For more information, please visit bendenduranceacademy.org.

