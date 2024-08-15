Bend Fall Festival Celebrates Autumn’s Splendor

Get ready for some fall fun at the 2024 First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival! We can’t wait to celebrate autumn in Central Oregon with an amazing community of art lovers and festival-goers. This annual tradition brings together the community for one of Downtown Bend’s largest events of the year, featuring a vibrant array of activities, art, music, and more.

Mark Your Calendars! Join us for a weekend of autumn festivities on October 4-6 in Downtown Bend. Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration of community, creativity, and the harvest season.

RETURNING IN 2024 — Collaborative installations from Joel Stockdill & Yustina Salnikova

Joel Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova, renowned for their large-scale sculptures made from recycled materials, will present a large collaborative work that invites viewers to reconsider their relationship with the environment. Their creations have been featured globally, emphasizing environmental awareness and social change. Join them for a community workshop exploring themes of transformation and metamorphosis through art funded through a Bend Cultural Tourism Fund grant.

More Art in Action on Brooks Alley

Experience a gigantic art studio with live demonstrations, steamroller printmaking, and opportunities to create your own prints.

The 2024 Bend Fall Festival Fine Art exhibition promises to be a grand gathering of the community, showcasing the best of Central Oregon’s artistry and local talent. The festival will feature more than 80 fine artists and craftspeople as they fill the street with their handwork, design and artistry.

The annual Harvest Market will be brimming with autumnal delights, and the Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace, where visitors can immerse themselves in the region’s unique offerings.

Fall Festival is going to the dogs! Returning for 2024 is the beloved Weiner Dog Races as a part of the Great Bark Bash! Celebrate your furry friends at Troy Field with Wiener Dog Races, Bulldog Runs, Corgi Crush races, agility demonstrations, and more. Register your pet for the races and enjoy a weekend of fun activities for the whole family.

The Bend Family Play Zone, located in Brooks Alley between Franklin and Oregon, will serve as the epicenter of family fun during the festival. This engaging area will feature bounce houses, kids’ activities, and more, ensuring that families have a delightful time together.

For the younger participants, the PacificSource Kids Rock the Race Harvest Run will take place on Saturday, October 5th. Kids aged 3-10 can join in the excitement of this fun course at Troy Field, located just south of the Bend Fall Festival. Each young runner will receive a pumpkin to decorate at the Bend Family Play Zone’s Pumpkin Painting Station after the race.

The 2024 First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival promises to be a delightful and engaging event that brings together the community to celebrate the beauty of autumn in Central Oregon.

