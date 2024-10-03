Bend Film Festival: ONE WEEK TO GO

All festival film tickets are live for EVERYONE! View the films, and purchase tickets now. Print film guides are available to pick up at our office, or keep an eye out around town for a copy!

Standby Line & Ticketing Information:

All films and some parties are ticketed, and tickets need to be reserved ahead of time to guarantee your seat. Standby or ‘at the door’ tickets may be available and will be offered on a first come first served basis and subject to venue capacity limits. Screenings in the smaller venues tend to sell out early; guests are strongly encouraged to buy or reserve tickets ahead of time online. Print your tickets or save them on your smartphone to be scanned at the door. All venues are cash-free.

Pass holders remember to reserve your tickets in advanced! While having a pass gets you fre tickets it does not gaurnatee entrance if you don’t reserve ahead of time.

View Films & Purchase Tickets!

bendfilm.org