Bend-La Pine Schools Hires Chief Operations Officer

(Paul Dean)

Bend-La Pine Schools has hired Paul Dean as its new chief operations officer, effective July 1. Dean replaces Terry Cashman, who has retired, and will absorb additional executive duties. The COO oversees Transportation, Facilities and Maintenance, Custodial and Sustainability, Information Technology, and School Safety to ensure the day-to-day operations of the district are efficient in serving the needs of students, staff, and the community.

“Paul’s background as a former building leader, coupled with his experience in the operational processes of the district the past four years, provide him a unique perspective that will allow him to be successful in this role right away,” Superintendent Steve Cook said. “Paul has a knack for developing deep relationships with people. He nurtures and sustains environments where students and staff thrive. He will bring expertise and systems thinking to this role and we look forward to him joining our executive team.”

Dean has worked for the school district for 19 years, most recently as the Human Resources Director of Workforce Relations, a position he has held for three years. Prior to that, he was the district’s director of Safe and Healthy Schools, where he oversaw efforts to understand and implement the state’s guidance on the COVID pandemic mitigation and transition of students back to in-person learning. Dean has held building-level leadership roles as principal of Highland Elementary School, Middle School principal at the American School of Barcelona, and assistant principal at High Desert and Cascade middle schools. He has nine additional years of experience as a school counselor. He began his educational career as a high school teacher and coach in 1989.

“I’m thrilled to be working alongside a group of leaders and staff who are devoted to their work and dedicated to sustaining an environment in which students can thrive and staff are valued and empowered,” Dean said.

