Bend Park & Recreation District to Host April 26 Hiring Event

There’s still time to join the team at Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) before the busy summer season. The district is hosting a hiring event and invites potential team members to learn more about job opportunities.

The hiring event is Tuesday, April 26, 4pm to 6:30pm at the Bend Park & Recreation District office at 799 SW Columbia Street in Bend. Attendees can learn about positions, complete applications and participate in on-site interviews.

BPRD will make job offers on the spot and is providing a thank you to each interviewed applicant — a free BPRD recreation center one-visit pass good for swimming, fitness classes and/or skating.

Currently there are 19 employees working at BPRD who were hired from an early March hiring event. The goal is to fill the rest of summer positions at the April 26 event.

Several recreation positions will be featured with hiring managers from youth recreation, therapeutic recreation and summer camps, and aquatics seeking swim instructors and lifeguards.

Openings include:

Lifeguard — part-time

Swim Instructor — part-time

Youth Recreation Leader — full-time and part-time, afterschool and summer camps

Therapeutic Recreation Leader — part-time, summer

Outdoor Recreation Leader — part-time, summer

Landscaping — full-time, seasonal

Youth Sports Official — part-time, spring

To streamline attendance at the event, attendees are encouraged to complete the one-minute Hiring Event Interest Form at bendparksandrec.org/hiringevent to indicate their job interest.

“We know that time is valuable and we’re excited about the hiring event experience for job applicants as well as hiring managers,” said John Batacan-Wilson, BPRD human resources specialist. “The recreation positions being filled currently provide opportunities to be part of summer adventures and memories for children and adults in our community. We invite inquiries from job seekers ready and willing to support play in parks, trails, programs and recreation centers.”

The positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours vary and multiple shifts are available. Some positions are available for age 15 years and older; other positions are available for age 18 years and older.

View positions at: bendparksandrec.org/jobs.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.

bendparksandrec.org