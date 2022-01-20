Bend-Redmond Habitat Accepting Applications for Affordable Housing Program

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is excited to offer affordable housing opportunities at a time when it is needed more than ever before.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is accepting housing applications beginning Friday January 21 for Townhomes on SE 27th Street in Bend. These two-story, energy-efficient townhomes include three bedrooms, two baths, kitchen/living on second floor and a garage. There are 12 townhomes in total at this site.

People interested in applying for these homes must meet income guidelines for Home Loan approval. Prospective applicants must have lived and/or worked in Deschutes County for at least one year.

Minimum income: $33,000-$34,760 for two- to five-person household

Maximum income: $48,300-$65,175

620 minimum credit score

Partnership Program Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore , Monday-Saturday from 1-6pm, at various community partner agencies or online at the Bend-Redmond Habitat website .

The applications are due February 11.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 174 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1,061 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, visit restorebend.org or call 541-312-6709.