Get ready for a day of empowerment, connection, and celebration! The Bend Women’s Expo 2024 is thrilled to announce its return on May 4, hosted at the picturesque Seventh Mountain Resort. Located on the edge of Bend, Oregon, this resort is the perfect backdrop for our annual extravaganza, dedicated to honoring and celebrating women of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life.

This year’s venue, Seventh Mountain Resort, provides us with a wealth of possibilities. With multiple breakout session rooms, ample outdoor space, and breathtaking surroundings, we’re taking the Bend Women’s Expo to new heights. Explore the Wellness Oasis, indulge in culinary delights in the Foodie Lounge, engage with inspiring presentations, and immerse yourself in outdoor adventures—all within the resort’s scenic ambiance.

Discover the Event Highlights:

This year, we’re unveiling a refreshed and invigorating experience for our attendees. Join us for:

Inspiring Presentations : Engage with captivating presentations and dynamic speakers on a variety of topics that will inspire and empower you.

: Engage with captivating presentations and dynamic speakers on a variety of topics that will inspire and empower you. Goddess Lounge : Immerse yourself in a wellness oasis, featuring holistic wellness vendors and rejuvenating mini-sessions, including yoga and breathwork.

: Immerse yourself in a wellness oasis, featuring holistic wellness vendors and rejuvenating mini-sessions, including yoga and breathwork. Culinary Delights : Satisfy your taste buds in the Foodie Lounge, where food vendors showcase their culinary magic. Witness live chef demonstrations and savor delectable samples.

: Satisfy your taste buds in the Foodie Lounge, where food vendors showcase their culinary magic. Witness live chef demonstrations and savor delectable samples. Outdoor Adventure: Explore outdoor vendors and dive into mini-demos and workshops for outdoor sports enthusiasts, including mountain biking and more.

Making a Difference:

We believe in giving back to our community. A portion of ticket sales will directly benefit our valued beneficiary, In Our Backyard — a local nonprofit organization committed to making a positive impact.

Join Us!

The Bend Women’s Expo is more than an event; it’s a celebration of the incredible women in our community. We invite everyone to join us in this day of empowerment, inspiration, and camaraderie.

About Bend Women’s Expo:

The Bend Women’s Expo is an annual event dedicated to celebrating and empowering women of all ages. With a focus on education, inspiration, and connection, the Expo offers a platform for vendors, speakers, and attendees to come together and enrich the lives of women in our community.

bendwomensexpo.com