Bend Young Professionals (Bend YP) Celebrates its Fifth Year of Providing Personal & Professional Development to Help Employers Retain Their Young Talent

Retaining top talent is challenging in Bend and Central Oregon as a whole right now. The lack of affordable and available housing, childcare capacity issues and increases in competitive wages are all acting against employers. It’s critical to retain top talent in Central Oregon, and many employers are wondering how.

The answer is simple: invest in them. Year over year, studies show that investing in the growth of employees, especially those at the early to mid-career level, leads to greater engagement, productivity and the ability to retain talent. In fact:

Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees, with an average increase of more than 20 percent between 2020 and 2021 (Harvard Business Review).

94 percent of employees say they would stay at a company longer if it invested in their learning and development (LinkedIn Learning 2019 Workplace Learning Report).

Where do local businesses go to find relevant, locally focused, professional and personal growth opportunities for their employees?

Bend YP, a program of the Bend Chamber, along with sponsors U.S. Bank, Meta and NewsChannel 21, announces the fifth annual YP Summit on June 17, 2022. The YP Summit is a powerful investment in development, engagement and retention, especially among those in early to mid-career positions.

When describing why she continues to attend the YP Summit, Katie Pelchar, sales manager with loanDepot, says, “I was talked into attending the Summit by a co-worker four years ago and now I look forward to it every year! This event will shape you professionally and personally and energize you to strive for more.”

The theme for the 2022 YP Summit is Shaping Your Future, offering a lineup of eight breakout sessions. The event will be held in person on the Central Oregon Community College campus. Registrations are now being accepted at bendyp.org/yp-summit-2022.

This year’s keynote speaker is Lisa Walden. Walden is a speaker, strategist and consultant dedicated to helping businesses create authentic, empowering workplaces that don’t inspire the dreaded Sunday scaries. Her presentations deliver action-oriented insights that help people connect, collaborate and communicate better. Emceeing the event is Central Oregon’s very own Carly Keenan, news anchor with NewsChannel 21.

Whether learning more about the City of Bend, practicing difficult conversations, focusing on the importance of change leadership, or learning ways to build community, all attendees of the YP Summit will walk away with valuable insights to take back to the workplace.

The mission of Bend Young Professionals is to equip and empower Bend’s young professionals to connect personally, grow professionally and elevate our community.

The mission of the Bend Chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.

