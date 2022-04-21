BendFilm Festival Named One of Moviemakers 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee!

(Graphic | Courtesy of BendFilm)

We are so honored to be one of MovieMakers 50 Film Festivals worth the entry fee! This list celebrates festivals that serve moviemakers and audiences in some of the most intriguing destinations in the world!

Thank you to all our members, film goers, and filmmakers for helping us make BendFilm Festival what it is!

Filmmakers! There is still time to submit your films to the 2022 Academy-Qualifying Festival! Deadline is April 29! Submit here!

That BendFilm Show!

We’re kicking off the 2022 Festival season with a program to transport you from your mind’s TV screen archives into a LIVE variety, game, late night talk, video, music and dance show featuring Malik Friedman, the future of film, Manhattan Wood, the Cult of Tuck, DJ Giancarlo, Bendywood Squares and so much more hosted by your favorite Tin Pan Programmer and Source Weekly critic, Jared Rasic, and Cult of Tuck star Foxy LaHound!

$30 includes hosted bar, heavy apps and the most fun you’ve had in two years!

70s attire encouraged. Best dressed wins $100.

Raffle tickets, silent auction and direct donations will go to the Festival filmmakers travel fund.

A BendFilm Tribute to Alex Kollar (1993 – 2021)

Alex Kollar was a young member of the Bend community whose films combined his love of adventure sports with a concern about climate change. Alex’s joy was infectious and the few films he made left us wishing there could have been more.

Join us Wednesday, April 27 at 7pm, for an outdoor screening of some of Alex’s films and announce an annual award in his honor.

Alex’s mother will be in attendance to share important information on another one of Alex’s most passionate projects, Rwanda — a humanitarian project in Rwanda. $1 of every pint sold at concessions will be donated to Rwanda over the course of the evening.

If you cannot attend the event and still with to donate they are accepting Go Fund me donations HERE!

Early Bird Passes Now On Sale!

Join us for our 19th annual BendFilm Festival in beautiful Bend, Oregon for four days of independent film, panel discussions, and the opportunity to connect with filmmakers and filmgoers. October 6-9 (in-person) and October 10-23 (virtual)!

Are you a filmmaker? Submit your film to the Academy-qualifying festival HERE!

Tin Pan Trailer Contest!

We’re looking for future filmmakers to help make a smart, funny commercial about movies, and the magic of independent cinema that will screen before all Tin Pan movies! All Oregon-based students 4th-12th grades can enter and the winner gets $100!

Send submissions to info@benfilm.org by May31!

