BendFilm Unveils Poster Design for the 20th Annual Bend Film Festival

BendFilm, Inc unveiled the poster design for the 20th Annual Bend Film Festival, scheduled for October 12-15, 2023. The poster was orignally designed by the former local design firm the Astir Agency and updated by local graphic designer and BendFilm employee Elise Furgurson.

The creative design features an iconic image of Bend – the sun rising over Pilot Butte. In place of the sun is a film reel, to reinforce the history of independent cinema and the role BendFilm has played bringing art and culture to Central Oregon over the past 20 years. The creative concept also includes a special 20-year anniversary logo with the tag line “20 Years of History – Four Days of Film”. The bright colors exude excitement and positivity that will attract the eye and provide a warm and welcoming feeling.

“To celebrate our 20th annual festival, we wanted to highlight where we live and reinforce some of the reasons so many filmmakers love to come to the Bend Film Festival – the natural beauty of the area, the outdoors and the sunshine,” said BendFilm Marketing Director Tom Bracken. “We have had more than 1500 submissions for this year’s festival so far and we expect our 20th year hosting this event will be our biggest ever.”

The posters will be placed in retail locations in Downtown Bend and the creative concept will be used on all marketing materials used to promote the festival. Early-bird discounted passes for the October event are now on sale on BendFilm’s website — bendfilm.org.

