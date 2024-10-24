Bethlehem Inn Announces 25th Anniversary Open House

Bethlehem Inn invites the community to its 25th Anniversary Open House on Wednesday, October 30 from 11am-2pm. The Open House will be held at the Inn’s Bend location at 20363 Mervin Sampels Road and its Redmond location at 527 Birch Ave.

This event is in celebration of the community’s support of the organization for 25 years during which over 1,000,000 meals and 500,000 nights of safe sleep have been provided to adults and children experiencing homelessness.

The public will be provided with a tour of the Inn’s campus and the opportunity to meet its staff, while enjoying a sweet treat prepared by the Inn’s kitchen staff. The community’s continuing support of the Inn’s meal program by bringing a food donation to help stock our pantry is encouraged!

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s leading emergency shelter, committed to transforming lives together through shelter, help and hope for individuals and children experiencing homelessness. Services in Bend and Redmond provide shelter, food, safety and case management services for up to 1,100 individuals and 108,000 meals annually. To learn how to join us in being part of the solution, please visit bethleheminn.org. You can follow us on Facebook/BethlehemInnCentralOregon or Instagram. Donations may be mailed to: Bethlehem Inn, PO Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.

bethleheminn.org