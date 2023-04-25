Beyond Compensation Survey

Total Compensation Expectations are Changing!

Is your organization keeping up with the needs of your employees? From more flexible hours to childcare subsidies, remote work, and many other factors have changed the perks and benefits that employees expect from their employers.

Whether you’re top of your industry or looking to evolve your strategy, Xenium’s Beyond Compensation: Total Rewards Survey is a great way to explore industry trends and see how your company benefits stack up against the competition.

Here’s how it works:

Have one representative from your organization sign up (typically HR or someone who has access to the benefits and perks information That person takes an online survey to be submitted before May 15 Done! Xenium then analyzes the data from all participating organizations and send you a comprehensive report outlining benefits and perks trends by July 1

This survey is free, private, and easy to see where you stand with organizations similar to yours.

If you’re ready to see where your benefits stack up against other organizations, sign up before May 1.

