Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Hosts 26th Annual Comedy For Kids’ Sake

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is excited to announce its much anticipated 26th Annual Comedy For Kids’ Sake set to take place on Saturday, October 7 at the Tower Theatre. This exciting and laughter-filled evening, made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsor Transworld Business Advisors of Oregon Central, promises to be a memorable occasion for a remarkable cause.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Place: Tower Theatre

Time: Doors Opens at 6pm, Event Starts at 7pm

VIP Happy Hour: Begins at 5pm at JDub on Bond St.

General Admission Tickets: $60

VIP Tickets: $110

Tickets go on sale now

For sponsorship information, contact Jenn Davis at 541-312-6047 jdavis@bbbsco.org

Comedy For Kids’ Sake is set to be an unforgettable night of laughter, entertainment, and community spirit, with a lineup of two top-notch comedians ready to leave the audience in stitches. Guests can look forward to a heartwarming evening, celebrating the power of mentorship and the positive impact it has on the lives of young people.

The fundraising event will not only feature an outstanding comedy show, but it will also include a live and silent auction, providing attendees with an opportunity to bid on a diverse selection of exclusive trips, items and experiences. From once-in-a-lifetime getaways to local services and photography, there will be something for everyone to bid on and enjoy.

“We are immensely grateful to Transworld Business Advisors of Oregon Central for their invaluable partnership as the presenting sponsor of our Comedy For Kids’ Sake event,” said Jenn Davis, program director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “Their dedication to empowering and uplifting the youth in our community is truly commendable and together, we will make a difference in the lives of the children we serve.”

By attending Comedy For Kids’ Sake and participating in the auction, guests will not only have a night to remember but will also contribute to the life changing mentoring relationships created by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. Every dollar raised will directly support the organization’s mission of providing mentorship to young people facing adversity.

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase at www.bbbsco/events, and sponsorship opportunities remain open for businesses and individuals looking to make a meaningful impact on the lives of local youth. This is a 21 and older event.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available. The VIP Happy Hour will be hosted by JDub. The Happy Hour is a pre-event to celebrate with friends and collegues and time for BBBSCO to celebrate all of our sponsors, & VIP guests! This event will feature wine from Stoller Family Estates, Beer from Kobold Brewing, specialty cocktail menu and appetizers created by Chef Nate Montgomery. Drinks and appetizers are provided at this event.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon and the Comedy For Kids’ Sake fundraising event, please visit bbbsco.org or contact our office at 541-312-6047.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon:

A program of J Bar J Youth Services was founded in Central Oregon in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 200 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our communities.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Oregon Central:

Transworld Business Advisors of Oregon Central is a leading business brokerage and franchise consulting firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs buy and sell businesses successfully. Their team of expert advisors provides comprehensive support and guidance to individuals and businesses, fostering economic growth and prosperity within the community.

bbbsco.org • 541-312-6047