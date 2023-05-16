Big Sky Bike Park Officially Opens

(Photo courtesy of Bend Park and Recreation District)

The Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is pleased to officially open its first bike park at Big Sky Park for the public to enjoy. The bike park features include a pump track, learning area, trials area, skills course and singletrack trails. The project also included construction of a new picnic shelter, expanded/improved parking area and access from Hamby Road.

The bike park was designed in collaboration with community partners and has elements for riders of all ages and skill levels from beginner to professional. It is open daily from dawn to dusk as weather and trail conditions allow.

“The opening of the Big Sky bike park has been a long time coming and I can’t thank community partners enough for their involvement, support and excitement,” said Bronwen Mastro, BPRD landscape architect and project manager. “This is another first for the district and it will serve community members of all ages and abilities with incredible input from experts and bike riders.”

Additional bike park amenities are planned in the second phase in the future. Plans include a slopestyle terrain park with start tower and a sessions zone.

Initially, all bike features were planned to be built in the second phase of construction after infrastructure improvements. In an effort to bring some of the bike park features to the community sooner, BPRD applied for and was awarded a grant through Visit Bend’s Bend Sustainability Fund. The Bend Sustainability Fund invests in projects that protect, steward and create sustainable recreational resources and outdoor experiences in Bend’s backyard.

“Visit Bend is thrilled to celebrate the opening of Big Sky Bike Park in partnership with Bend Park and Recreation District,” said Serena Bishop Gordon, Sustainability Director, Visit Bend. “This exciting project is a shining example of how the Bend Sustainability Fund is reinvesting visitor lodging taxes back into sustainable recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors. We’re proud to have played a role in making this project a reality, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community for years to come.”

Bike Park Amenities

Pump Track: The smooth, permeable asphalt surface pump track is designed so riders do not need to pedal. Riders use their legs to generate momentum with up and down body movements to “pump” around the rollers and over the berms they encounter on the track.

Learning Area: The learning area is designed for less experienced riders to develop skill and confidence on smaller, less technical versions of features found in other parts of the bike park.

Skills Course: The natural surface skills course contains a variety of ride-over features for bikers to develop technical skills, gain physical strength on their bike and build confidence riding. Features include logs, ramps and drops and the one-way, counterclockwise course is designed with a bypass route around each feature for riders who do not want to attempt them.

Singletrack Trails: The singletrack trails are narrow, natural surface trails that travel through the park and include some rock obstacles with bypass routes around more difficult features. The trails are also used by pedestrians and runners. Class 1 & 2 e-bikes are also allowed on singletrack trails; Class 3 e-bikes and all other motorized vehicles and toys are not allowed.

Trials Area: Observed Trials is a discipline of mountain biking in which the rider attempts to pass through an obstacle course without setting foot to the ground. Riders can test bike handling and control skills with the obstacles in this course.

Accessibility for many types of riding including adaptive

Suitable bikes for the park include mountain bikes, BMX bikes, trials bikes, children’s scoot bikes and most standard human-powered bikes, including adaptive bikes. Electric bike access is limited to the singletrack trails.

The Skills Course and the Singletrack Trails were built to include access for adaptive riders, so that riders of all abilities can share the trails and skills course experience. Trails conditions are subject to change at any time, which may impact the difficulty and navigability for all bikes and adaptive cycles.

Bike Park rules

Visit the Big Sky Park webpage for all bike park rules before riding. Key rules include:

Helmets, elbow and knee pads and other protective equipment are strongly recommended. Helmets are required for those under 16 years old by Oregon law, ORS 814.485.

BPRD asks riders to not use the bike park in muddy conditions to avoid damage to the amenities.

Dogs are not allowed in the bike park. There is a large off-leash area for dogs at Big Sky Park and they are welcome on-leash on trails and in other areas of the park.

The park is not supervised; ride at your own risk. The bike park involves inherent and other risks and cannot be made completely safe.

Celebration event

BPRD and partners will celebrate the bike park opening on Friday, June 9, from 4-7pm. Family friendly activities will include bike park demonstrations and instruction, safety information, music and light snacks. Details will follow on BPRD’s social media and website later next month.

bendparksandrec.org