Bike Donation to Bear Creek Elementary

All Kids Bike, a nonprofit that helps young students learn to ride bikes in PE, donated 24 pedal bikes to Bear Creek Elementary School. Bear Creek will use the bikes with kindergarten and first grade students.

Valued at $9,000, the bikes were presented during a surprise, bilingual reveal assembly earlier today. A bilingual representative of HDR spoke about the gift and the partnerships with Bear Creek. Some students even had the opportunity to hop on the bikes and take them for a spin during the assembly.

The donation will help Bear Creek staff work with students to build their strength, confidence and enthusiasm for healthy living.

