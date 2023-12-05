BIPOC Legislators Visit Boardman, Stress Urgent Need to Address Oregon’s Groundwater Contamination

Last week, three members of the Oregon Legislative BIPOC Caucus embarked on a listening and learning tour in Boardman, Oregon where communities are facing serious health issues and risks due to contaminated groundwater. Representatives Annessa Hartman (D – Gladstone, Oregon City & N Clackamas County), Khanh Pham (D – Outer Southeast Portland), and Ricki Ruiz (D – Gresham) visited several areas, including farms and family wells. They also met with community leaders to better understand what solutions are needed.

For more than three decades, high levels of nitrates have contaminated the groundwater in the Lower Umatilla Basin, leaving thousands of Oregonians without access to safe and reliable drinking water. This tasteless, odorless contaminant is dangerous for humans in high concentration, raising serious health risks ranging from respiratory diseases to thyroid problems.

“Every single Oregonian deserves access to safe, clean drinking water. It’s going to be important to work alongside the local delegation of the Boardman area and ensure we explore every option possible. Other areas of Oregon also need the help. It is critical that we address this issue and ensure the accessibility of clean water to all Oregonians,” said Representative Ricki Ruiz, co-chair of the BIPOC Caucus.

Conversations with community leaders revealed that state leaders must work to rebuild trust with impacted communities and hold responsible parties accountable. Oregonians in Morrow and Umatilla Counties deserve an answer as to why their fundamental right to access clean and safe drinking water has been violated.

“Clean water is not just a fundamental right; it is the lifeblood of our existence. We must be resolute in our commitment to ensure that the right to clean water is not compromised, and we need all involved parties to come to the table with open minds and hearts to find a long-lasting solution to nitrate contamination across the state,” said Representative Annessa Hartman, vice-chair of the House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources, and Water.

Oregon has the potential to be a leading example of how to make communities true and valued partners in the fight for environmental justice. In 2022, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 4077, which established the Environmental Justice Council and required that state actions be taken in collaboration with communities harmed by environmental hazards.

“Every Oregonian, no matter their zip code, income level, or the color of their skin, deserves clean drinking water. Nitrate pollution in groundwater is connected numerous health issues, and I’m committed to working with colleagues and stakeholders to find real solutions to ensure clean water in Morrow County, and Umatilla County and across the state,” said Representative Khanh Pham, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Natural Resources.

Moving forward, members of the BIPOC Caucus will continue working with the Governor’s office and relevant agencies to address the immediate public health crisis and begin developing intermediate and long-term remediation efforts.

During last week’s visit in Boardman, a “suspicious” fire destroyed the truck of an Oregon Rural Action (ORA) staff member. The BIPOC Caucus is deeply troubled by this event and calls upon local officials to conduct a thorough investigation into this act of violence.

