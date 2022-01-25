Bluebird Weather, Australia Day, Final Play Forever Free Wednesday’s & Safety Weekend at Mt. Bachelor

(Photo | Courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

Lapping Bell to Bell

Join us this week as the high pressure and spring temps continue offering gorgeous days for carving corduroy, making your first turns or sessioning the re-imagined Woodward Mountain Parks. Tune your sticks, grab your sunscreen and we’ll see you on the slopes! Check out the new Woodward Mountain Park map of park locations here.

Play Forever Free Wednesday

First turns to first chair! Join us for the final Play Forever Wednesday on January 26 from 12-4pm for FREE turns on Sunrise, Alpenglow, Early Riser and Little Pine chairlifts and Lava Tube and First Rays carpet. Play Forever Free Wednesdays $0 ticket can be pre-purchased online in advance!

Learn More

Australia Day Wednesday January 26

G’day from Mt. Bachelor as we celebrate Australia Day on Wednesday, January 26! Join us on the West Village Lodge Deck from 11am-3pm for some Australia-themed fun — a live DJ will be playing Aussie tunes as traditional Aussie food and beverage, including Meat Pies, Sausage Rolls and good ol’ Fosters, will be enjoyed. Be sure to bring the kiddos as we’ll be giving out FREE Tim Tam Slams for little ones…that’s Aussie for hot chocolate sucked through a Tim Tam cookie. Catch ya in the arvo!

Learn More

Safety Weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll be celebrating all things safety with events and giveaways! Starting Friday, January 28, there will be a Know the Code session with the Woodward Parks Crew. On Saturday, January 29, the Avy dogs will demonstrate rescue training drills and skills. Have you met our new puppy Ruddy? Finally, capping off the weekend on Sunday, January 30 Timberline Mountain Guides will be having a Backcountry safety seminar! All events are free and for all ages.

Learn More

mtbachelor.com