BMPO Notice of Budget Hearing & Supplemental Budget

21-Day Public Comment Period Open through April 18, 2024

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) Policy Board is asking for public input on the BMPO Fiscal Year 2023-24 (FY24) Proposed Supplemental Budget and the BMPO Fiscal Year 2024-25 (FY25) Proposed Budget for the next three weeks.

Regarding the BMPO FY24 Proposed Supplemental Budget:

The BMPO adopted the FY24 budget as approved by the Policy Board on June 16, 2023, pursuant to ORS 294.456, and;

The FY24 Adopted Budget did not include $1,160,600 for the newly implemented State Highway Fund (SHF) Program. State Highway Funding will be administered by the BMPO, and awards will be recorded in expenditures as the funds are dispersed to external grant recipients. The funds have been added to the SHF Program in Materials & Services.

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization does hereby adopt the FY24 supplemental budget 2024-03 listed below:

Regarding the BMPO FY25 Budget:

The BMPO Policy Board will discuss and consider adoption of the BMPO FY25 budget, as approved by the BMPO Budget Committee on March 19, 2024, pursuant to ORS 294.456.

Public comment can be provided via email to kkennedy@bendoregon.gov or during public comment at the BMPO Policy Board meeting at 12pm on April 19, 2024. Use link for in-person meeting details. Options for remote participation will be posted five to seven days prior to the meeting date.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc., please contact Kelli Kennedy at kkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2122; Relay Users Dial 7-1-1.

