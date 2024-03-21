BMPO Notice of Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program Amendment

Twenty-One-Day Public Comment Period Open until April 11, 2024

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) Policy Board will consider approval of three amendments to the Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP) at their next meeting, on April 19, 2024, at 12pm. Public comments can be submitted via email for the next three weeks to kkennedy@bendoregon.gov, or during Public Comment at the hybrid (in-person/online) Bend MPO Policy Board meeting.

In-person meeting information, including a Zoom link to attend online, will be posted to the BMPO Policy Board webpage one week prior to the meeting date.

Summary of Amendment

Project Key Number Project Name & Description Proposed project total Changes 21969 Enhanced Mobility Program – COIC FFY22. Enhanced mobility small urban program funding to improve transportation services to those with special needs, seniors, and other transit-dependent populations in rural areas. $321,743 Increase project estimate by $103,809 to match the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant/allocation amount.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc., please contact Kelli Kennedy at kkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2122; Relay Users Dial 7-1-1.

