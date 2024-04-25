BMPO Notice of Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP) Amendment

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) Policy Board will consider approval of two amendments to the MTIP at their next meeting, on 19, 2024, at 12pm. Public comments can be submitted via email for the next three weeks to kkennedy@bendoregon.gov, or during Public Comment at the hybrid (in-person/online) Bend MPO Policy Board meeting.

In-person meeting information, including a Zoom link to attend online, will be posted to the BMPO Policy Board webpage one week prior to the meeting date.

Summary of Amendment

Project Key Number Project Name & Description Changes 23056 Local STBG allocation FFY26-27 – Bend MPO. Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (STBG) funding for the Bend MPO to use on projects to be determined through their project selection process and budget development. Comprised of funding from FY25, 26 and 27 estimated allocations. Remove the project from the ODOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and MPO MTIP due to change in funding source. 23059 Local STBG FFY25-27 – City of Bend Street Maintenance. Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (STBG) funding for the city of Bend to use on maintenance, preservation and signal projects. Comprised of funding from FY25, 26 and 27 estimated allocations from Bend MPO. Remove the project from the ODOT’s STIP and MPO MTIP due to change in funding source.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc., please contact Kelli Kennedy at kkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2122; Relay Users Dial 7-1-1.

