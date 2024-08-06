Bored at Work? Boreout May be Setting in

Boreout can set in when employees feel disengaged, unchallenged, or that there isn’t enough work to do. When employees are engaged, they’re inspired, committed to their job, and want to help the organization grow. But when they’re bored, they may feel unexcited, only meet the minimum performance expectations, or quiet quit.

While experiencing some boredom at work can be normal, excessive boredom manifests in many ways, including lower productivity, increased anxiety, and procrastination. Learning a new skill or considering a career change may be the antidote to boreout

Read More

AI Bias in Hiring: A Roadblock to Equitable Recruitment

Does hiring bias exist when artificial intelligence is making the call? Research says it’s possible. Machine learning and algorithms rely on data, and if that data is influenced by bias and a lack of context, it can have a negative effect on job seekers. While companies can reap the benefits of AI, job seekers aren’t convinced these advancements are free of bias.

Read More

Embracing Summer: Enjoying Your Leisure Time Away from Work

Maximize your time away from the office with these tips to prepare and unplug. Instead of feeling guilty for taking advantage of PTO, consider it an investment in yourself and your well-being, so you can unwind and return to work refreshed.

Read More

Latest Insights on Etiquette and Authenticity in the Workplace

The America Employed and Canada Employed series explore the state of employment and unemployment in North America. Discover the latest insights on shifting workplace etiquette and job seekers’ hesitance on authenticity.

Bark-Worthy Careers: Express Dogs Show Off Their Skills

At Express, we excel at connecting job seekers with good jobs, and our pets are no exception. Check out a few Express dogs who are ready to report for their first day of work!

Read More

expresspros.com/bendor