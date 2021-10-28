Born & Raised to Drink Beer Outside — New Collab Benefit seltzer from 10 Barrel

(Photo | Courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing)

Who woulda thunk. The BRO crew teaming up with 10 Barrel on a collab… seltzer. Well it happened and the new BRO – Clean Line Blood Orange Hard Seltzer is available now through 10 Barrel Pub locations and for shipping direct to your door in Oregon. Yep, you can buy it and have it shipped right to your door if you live in 10 Barrel’s home state of Oregon.

Born and Raised Outdoors kicked off Land of the Free, season 4, last night, if you haven’t seen it yet.

Who’s the BRO crew, you ask? Born And Raised Outdoors, while now an established hunting and lifestyle brand, BRO started as a YouTube channel. The channel’s popularity exploded due to the team’s authentic depiction of hunting and candid presentation of their team. They’ve made their name being cold, challenged, skilled, connected to each other and sometimes victorious. This is not just hero shot hunting porn, but rather a depiction of how important the outdoors is to all of us.

So it’s only natural that as a crew who likes to Drink Beer Outside, the 10 Barrel team would want to join up with a crew that is connected and fulfilled by being and working outside. While stereotypically you would have thought these burly guys would go for Pub Beer, which they also love, but no, when pressed they suggested a new Clean Line seltzer flavor, and boy is it a good one — Blood Orange.

“This collaboration builds upon what we did with Simms and our Reel Good beer this summer — drinking good beer (or seltzer) outside doesn’t need to always be associated with a gravity sport,” said Andy Goggins, 10 Barrel’s marketing director. “We worked with the Born and Raised Outdoors crew to develop something that they want and want to drink. Of course we wanted to work up something custom for the partnership, so after a bit of back and forth we landed on the new Blood Orange flavor for our new Clean Line seltzer.”

New flavor. New packaging. The BRO team picked tallboys — 16oz cans — for their collab, and you know, it just fits. 10 Barrel packaged them in fours, and the cans hit at just 100 calories and 5% ABV.

Again… you might be still thinking — Clean Line??

”After realizing the BRO team would constantly request Clean Line Hard Seltzers for upcoming hunts, the brand team at 10 Barrel thought, why not just call a spade a spade,” said Grady Skelton, 10 Barrel’s senior creative brand manager. “People that Hunt, also enjoy hard seltzers. They may not admit it, but with the BRO guys on board, why not make a hard seltzer specifically for them? We pitched the idea to guys at BRO and they thought it was awesome. So that’s how we ended up with a new Clean Line, instead of an IPA or Pale Ale.”

Like all good partnerships, someone benefits, and though this is a pretty niche activation 10 Barrel and the Born and Raised team have selected the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership — which works to protect and maintain access to public lands—to be a beneficiary from a portion of the sales of this new Clean Line Seltzer.

10barrel.com