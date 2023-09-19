Boy Scouts of Americal Crater Lake Council Annual Swing for Scouting Golf Tournament

(Photo courtesy of Boy Scouts of America, Crater Lake Council)

Boy Scouts of America (BSA), Crater Lake Council is holding its annual Central Oregon Swing for Scouting golf tournament and silent auction. Lunch is provided. This event supports local Boy Scout Packs, Troops and Council Camps Makualla and MacLoughlin. BSA aims include youth character and leadership training and physical fitness.

For additional details visit: craterlakecouncil.org (under the Support Scouting and Fundraising events tabs).

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Check in: 9:30am

Tournament: 10am, Shotgun start

Meadow Lakes Golf Course, Prineville

Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth ages 5 to 18 to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and reinforce ethical standards.

craterlakecouncil.org