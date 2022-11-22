BPRD Seeks Applicants to Fill Vacancies on Board & Budget Committee

The Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is seeking applicants for a handful of positions on the board of directors and the budget committee. The volunteer positions are directly involved in oversight of BPRD on behalf of the community members served by the special district.

The application deadline is December 6. Application materials can be submitted in English, Spanish or any preferred language, by email to sheilar@bendparksandrec.org or mail to 799 SW Columbia St., Bend, OR 97702. Board of Directors and Budget Committee application details are online.

Requirements include:

Reside within the district boundaries Be a registered voter. Be able to attend scheduled meetings.

Applicants are invited to submit for one or both opportunities. The Board of Directors plans to make appointments at the public meeting on January 3, 2023. An interview or short presentation to the board may be required.

Board of Directors

Two members of the Board of Directors have indicated intent to resign at the end of the calendar year. Both resignations will take effect on January 2, 2023.The board will be filling these positions through appointment. The term of the appointments will end July 18, 2023. Both seats will be up for election in May 2023.

Director Ariel Méndez was elected to the Bend City Council and announced his intention to resign from the BPRD board. “Serving on the park district board for three-and-a-half years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This decision was motivated by the need to balance my family and teaching obligations with my position as a newly-elected Bend city councilor,” said Méndez. “I have full confidence in the staff and remaining board members to continue providing the high-quality park and recreation opportunities that our community expects. I look forward to continuing to serve our community on the Bend City Council.”

Director Jason Kropf was reelected as a state representative and also announced resignation of his BPRD seat. “It has been an honor to serve on the Bend Park and Rec Board and I want to thank the community of Bend for allowing me to serve in this role. It was a great privilege to work with staff, the board and community members on programs and projects such as Team Up, increasing funding for our scholarship program, Larkspur and Alpenglow Park openings and many others,” said Kropf. “Given increasing responsibilities representing Bend in the State House, I am concerned that I will not have the time needed to meet the requirements of this BPRD position. There are many others in our community with the shared passion for the work of BPRD and I encourage those interested in serving to apply.”

For information on the board of directors’ appointment and the application questionnaire, visit bendparksandrec.org/about/board-of-directors.

Budget Committee

The budget committee is comprised of five community members appointed by the BPRD board of directors to serve three-year terms of service. The budget committee is advisory to the board of directors for the annual budget adoption. Service includes attending up to three evening meetings per year In May, joining a daytime tour of parks and facilities in April and attending a board workshop in January or February.

There are three positions to be filled on the budget committee. Two terms are open for three years and one term is open for one year.

For information and the application questionnaire for the budget committee position, bendparksandrec.org/about/finance.

bendparksandrec.org