April 24 is the seventh annual Breaking Barriers: Life Beyond Labels Conference. The conference is guided by a vision for an inclusive community where barriers don’t exist and labels such as disability have no meaning. This conference serves as a platform to share the unique and diverse perspectives of all members of our community. Together we will learn to create a truly inclusive society, where all people will enjoy a fulfilling and self-directed life beyond labels.

The conference is open to the public and is intended to provide a platform for people with disabilities, families, teachers, and service providers to share insights and experience. We are expecting over 500 people in attendance. This year’s keynote speaker is: Jonathan Chase, an advocate, author, and mentor to teens and young adults on the Autism Spectrum since 2008 focusing on autism awareness, understanding and how better to support individuals on the spectrum through his teachings, music, and book From Surviving to Thriving.

Attendees will also be treated to a morning parent keynote speaker, Tenneal Wetherall, who also serves as the new Chief of Staff of the Oregon Department of Education. Twenty-nine innovative breakout groups will explore themes like overcoming obstacles, advocating for your child and yourself, assistive technology, transition planning, financial empowerment, and more. A series of presentations are provided in Spanish, and ASL interpreters will be available for plenary sessions and upon advanced request for breakout sessions as well.

Over 60 exhibitors make up the largest disability resource fair in our region for people experiencing disabilities with topics from support services, to mindfulness care, to self-advocacy.

This conference is made possible by over ten local and state partners including the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Developmental Disabilities Services, BestCare, Cody’s Country Catering, Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN), Autism Society of Oregon, Deschutes County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Services, Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services, Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon, Full Access High Desert, Savory Spice and FACT Oregon.

Registration is required. For more information visit: breakingbarriersoregon.com

When: Wednesday, April 24 from 9am-4pm

Location: Deschutes County Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, OR 97756

codsn.org