Brewery of the Year, Great American Beer Festival

Sunriver Brewing Company just brought home the prestigious Brewery of the Year award (5,000-15,000 Barrels) at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival (GABF). Along with winning the Brewery of the Year award at the festival, several Sunriver Brewing Company beers picked up awards.

Fuzztail won gold for a second time at GABF in the American Wheat Beer category! The ever so cool Che Figata took home a Silver for Italian Style Pilsner. In the American-Style Strong Pale Ale category, aptly named Something Dank This Way Comes brought home the Gold.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named GABF Brewery of the Year for a second time. Head Brewer, Patrick Raasch, along with our incredible brewery team continues to produce some of the best beer in the world. Our work ethic and dedication to our Culture of Quality have generated another phenomenal win.” ~Director of Brewing Operations, Brett Thomas

Presented by the Brewers Association, GABF is the largest commercial beer competition in the world and recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States. The Great American Beer Festival is America’s premier beer festival with entries from 1,869 of America’s best breweries and cideries competing. For more information on GABF visit: greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

Awards by Category:

Brewery and Brewer of the Year (5,001–15,000 Barrels), Sunriver Brewing Company

Gold, American Wheat Beer, Sunriver Brewing Co. – Fuzztail

Gold, American-Style Strong Pale Ale, Sunriver Brewing Co. – Something Dank This Way Comes

Silver, Italian-Style Pilsner, Sunriver Brewing Co. – Che Figata

Sunriver Brewing Company is a family-owned Independent brewery located in Sunriver, Oregonthatspecializesinawardwinningqualitycraftbeer,greatfoodandinvitingpubs. Sunriver Brewing Company first won Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in 2017. In 2023 the brewery received Mid-size Brewery of the YearattheBestofCraftAwardsandin2024receivedLargeBreweryoftheYearatThe OregonBeerAwards.

sunriverbrewingcompany.com