Bright Wood Supervisors in Madras Graduate from Leadership Lab at COCC

Bright Wood, based in Madras and the largest independent manufacturer of window and patio door components and engineered dimension lumber in the U.S., recently had 31 supervisors graduate from COCC’s Leadership Lab and they aren’t stopping there. Bright Wood is on track to have 15 more graduates of the program by the end of spring 2023.

“We want to provide our future leaders with tools to help them be successful in coaching and mentoring our teams to success,” said Casey Jackson, operations manager.

Each session covered a skill set that all great leaders have:

Moving from Peer to Supervisor

Accountability and Delegation

Coaching and Feedback

Working with Difficult People

Performance Management

Team Building

“I’m a different manager now,” said Jeff Doty, Redmond lamination plant manager. “I am a dominant person, and this class showed me how to deal with that. People listen better if you talk with them, not at them. Know your employees; everyone learns at a different pace. People will respect you for holding them accountable if you treat everyone the same.”

