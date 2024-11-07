Business Advocate Newsletter

(Map courtesy of Cyrus Mooney)

Bend Business Community—

What a fall we have had! Regardless of your political beliefs, I hope this message finds you in good spirits navigating the change and transition and I look forward to working alongside you in contributing to Bend’s continuously thriving economy. If you have not had a chance to catch up on all of the action here in town, check out this article from our fantastic local journalists at the Source Weekly: Central Oregon Election Results | The Source Weekly – Bend, Oregon.

Bend Sustainability Fund Applications

I wanted to highlight an incredible grant program opportunity from our very own Destination Management Organization, Visit Bend, that enhances the experience for everyone who lives and visits our community. Fun fact, the Bend Sustainability Fund has granted nearly $3M since the program began only a few years ago. Visit Bend will be hosting a Q+A session on Monday, November 18 at 3:00 P.M. to share helpful information with potential grantees for the FY 2025 Bend Sustainability Fund Grant Cycle, which is also launching on November 18. Please register for the Zoom webinar here.

Olney Avenue Project

Construction will be starting in the new year on Olney Avenue with some significant improvements including transportation, rail, sewer, water and stormwater. A colleague and I talked with a few of the businesses in the area yesterday and heard stories of an old cast iron sewer pipe that burst a few years back right outside their business…. without going into detail, they said it was the most “you know what” that they have seen on another human in their life. Safe to say they were happy to hear about this project! There will be an Open House hosted by the City of Bend in early 2025 so stay tuned. You can learn more about the project here: bendoregon.gov/olneypedbike

Parking Code Modernization Update

The City of Bend is undergoing a process to modernize the existing parking code to meet current and future needs of how the City manages the curb as we continue to grow. One thing to note is that nothing is changing through the code update process itself to the existing three parking districts, but if the code is adopted, they will be referred to as “Parking Management Plans”. You can review a draft of the new code and submit feedback until Dec. 3, 2024, here: Parking Code Update Project | City of Bend.

Bend Biz Buzz

Some good news came out recently for Cascade Natural Gas customers, with lower rates for folks beginning last Friday, Nov. 1. You can learn more about the Public Utility Commission and how the process for how those rates are set here: (Thank you CO Daily!) Cascade Natural Gas customers to see lower rates | Consumer | centraloregondaily.com

Consider attending City Club’s event in December to hear about the sale of Mt. Bachelor from industry experts across the country and what it means for our community. This will be an opportunity to learn about the challenges, opportunities and viability of purchase agreements from a variety of different potential buyers. Register and learn more here: December 5: The Future of Mt. Bachelor – City Club of Central Oregon

The City of Bend is hosting an Open House for a project called “Planning for People Streets”. Input from the community will help define terms like “people street” and “low car district” to comply with new state land use and transportation rules.

When: Friday November 15, 2:30-4:30pm

Where: Commons Café & Taproom (875 NW Brooks St.)

If you miss the in-person open house, an online open house will follow after its conclusion. Learn more about the project at bendoregon.gov/peoplestreets

Wishing you all the best in this time and will talk to you before the holidays!

Cheers,

Cyrus