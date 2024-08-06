Business Advocate Newsletter

Welcome to August! Not sure about you, but all I can think about these days is a sneaky powder day in the middle of the week… One where your happenstance PTO day happens to fall right in line with a proper Bachelor storm. I suppose we will just have a wait a few months for that! I want to start by thanking all of our first responders and wildland firefighters that have been hard at work this summer trying to keep our communities, wildlife, and natural lands as safe as they can. Let’s jump into the highlights that I think our business community should be aware of!

Greenwood Avenue Quick Build Pilot Project

Construction on Greenwood Avenue is well underway (as I’m sure many of you have noticed)! I wanted to share a reminder that there will be a full 48-hour closure next week beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 and ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. If you have a business in this area and have delivery schedule conflicts, please reach out to me ASAP and I will try my best to make accommodations for you. Below is a screenshot from this morning’s most recent update on the construction. You can keep up to date by referencing this link until the project is complete: Midtown Crossings Project | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov).

Cityfest 2024!

Join us for Cityfest 2024 on August 15, from 4-7 p.m. at 9th Street Village, home of the one and only Bevel Craft Brewing! This is a family-friendly opportunity to engage with various city departments, as well as learn more about businesses in the area including DIYcave, SOLSK8S, and Bonta Gelato. Mayor Melanie Kebler will be giving a short “State of the City” address around 5:45 p.m. Hope to share a beverage with you there!

Hawthorne Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing Concepts

We are getting into the final stages of concept designs for the future Hawthorne Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing, so I wanted to share the final four concepts and what potential development could look like, which will all be presented to the Bend City Council next week on August 7. The pictures below are just a snippet of what will be presented to Council, which do not include the various funding sources, the amount of community outreach and engagement that was done, and greater details about the challenges and opportunities each of the options poses. Please tune in next week to provide input and hear the guidance from our elected officials!

Option 1- Two Tower Cable Stay

Option 2- Single Tower Cable Stay

Option 3- Extradosed

Option 4- Steel Truss

Potential Future Development

