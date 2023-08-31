Business Growth Conference to Build Acquisition Strategies

If you are a business owner interested in growth, we invite you to join professionals and peers to learn the best ways to build a strong acquisition strategy. The Dealer Growth Conference at Sunriver Resort on September 11 and 12, is open to all industries. You will learn legal considerations to protect your growth, how to secure optimal capital funding, merger and acquisition guidelines, and tax mitigation.

“Rather than providing advice on day-to-day operations, this conference is meant for business owners focused on long-term strategies and growth,” explains Laura Lemco, conference coordinator and owner of Dealership Valuation Services, LLC and Cascade Valuation Services. “Participants will leave with knowledge gained from M&A professionals with deep-dive expertise. What they share will give you time-tested tools to supercharge your business’s growth potential.”

Guest speakers include attorney Robert Bass, Bass Sox Mercer (FL); attorney Michael Millender, Tonkon Torp LLP (OR); managing director of capital markets Chris Zinn and relationship manager-dealer commercial services Jaclyn Harty, both of US Bank (MN); co-founder and chief investment officer Todd Marcelle, Legacy Automotive Capital (NC); and president and co-CEO Brady Schmidt, National Business Brokers (CA).

Craig Sabina from Bend’s very own Epic Aircraft will do a lunch presentation on “The Time Machine” and is offering demo flights in an Epic Aircraft E1000 GX before or after the conference.

“Our main marketing focus has been dealerships across the country. We chose Sunriver because it is a world-class resort. We invite business owners in Central Oregon to join us for this unique opportunity to hear prominent speakers from across the country — right in your own backyard!”