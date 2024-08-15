Call for Volunteers!

Have you been considering volunteering at the show? If so, now is the time to secure your place. We are at about 35% filled positions at the moment but expect that number to rise significantly as advertising ramps up and the call goes out in various publications and media. Word of mouth is best, as always. Please reach out to anyone you think might be interested in joining in with the link for sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/10C084DA9AC29AAF8C34-49589882-ahdvolunteers#. Check out the the Job Descriptions PDF on our Signup Genius intro page to find the positions you’re most interested in.

Volunteers are the heart of this show, and many come back year after year. It’s a great way to see fantastic art (AHD is one of the nation’s top-tier outdoor art fairs) and make new friends. Sign up for a slot or two and come hang out with artists and art lovers at Riverbend Park!

If you have any questions regarding the positions/times/registration, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Gerald Arrington, at gerry@arringtondesign.com.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

artinthehighdesert.com