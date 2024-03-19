Calling All Student Filmmakers

(Image courtesy of BendFilm)

Hey Students!

Win $1,000 with your Environmental Video

The City of Bend, BendFilm and Central Oregon Daily are hosting the 2024 Student Video Contest, and this year the PRIZE MONEY is even better, $1,000 to the Grand Prize Winner!

Bend students in 6th-12th grades are encouraged to submit videos about why or how their own front yard is part of the Deschutes watershed.

Deadline is May 3!

Submit!

Filmmaking Summer Camps: Registration Opens Soon!

Registration opens March 18 via the Parks and Rec Website!

Camp dates:

July 22-26 and July 29-August 2. For kids in grades 5th-9th.

More Info!

Now Hiring: Summer Interns!

We are looking for not one, not two, but THREE Interns to join our team this summer! Learn all about what it takes to run a film festival and an arthouse cinema. Learn more about the specific roles here.

Intern candidates must be outgoing, tech-savvy, willing to learn, able to stay positive and thrive in high-pressure situations, and enjoy working with a team of fun-spirited indie film fans!

Apply Here!

We Need Your Help: Voting Ends Soon!

The Bend Film Festival has been Nominated by USA Today as a contender for Best Film Festival in the 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards! We need your support!

Please take a few seconds out of your day to vote for us, it means the world to small orgs like ours. Voting is open until March 24.

Vote Here!

April 6 Membership Appreciation Screening!

We are beyond thrilled to announce we will be playing Thelma for our April 6 screening at the Tower Theater!

Tickets are $12 in advanced, $15 at the door, and FREE for Members!

They are selling fast!

⁠Thelma was an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, and a few of our team members had the opportunity to see it and ABSOLUTELY loved it!⁠

“Thelma is the feel good movie of the year, and we are so excited to bring it to Bend audiences. It’s the type of film that everyone can go to and enjoy.” ~ Selin Sevinc, BendFilm Director of Programming

Purchase Tickets!

The Peaceful Presence Project Presents: Jack Has A Plan

April 14, 4pm at The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church

Director Bradley Berman, will be in Bend for a post-screening conversation and Q&A with attendees to celebrate the first showing of the documentary in Oregon!

Purchase Tickets!

bendfilm.org