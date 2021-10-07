Cameron McCarthy Joins Forces with JBattleson Design

Cameron McCarthy Landscape Architecture & Planning is joining forces with JBattleson Design (JBD) of Bend. The two firms unite to better serve Central Oregon and the surrounding region. Cameron McCarthy’s Bend-based studio and staff will be led by Jay Battleson. With established studios in Eugene and Portland, the Bend studio will be Cameron McCarthy’s third location and will allow exceptional client services to a large and growing body of work in Central and Eastern Oregon and Western states.

Cameron McCarthy is a 25-person firm led by Larry Gilbert, Matt Scheibe, Matt Koehler and Colin McArthur.

Their collective leadership has helped increase the size of the firm and expand to other markets. Jay Battleson’s versatile and deep portfolio, plus his years of experience, make Cameron McCarthy’s expansion not just possible but levels up the opportunities, output and outcomes.

“We have built a healthy body of work in Central Oregon over the last decade, but having Jay as our Bend-based studio lead and with the added horsepower of our existing team we will be positioned to better serve the region. The opportunities are endless and we can’t wait to get to work,” said Colin McArthur, Cameron McCarthy’s principal planner.

“Our office looks forward to joining Cameron McCarthy’s staff of talented landscape architects, planners and allied professionals with current offices in Eugene and Portland,” says Jay Battelson. “JBD and Cameron McCarthy are confident their existing staff of 25 professionals, with breadth of expertise and commitment to community-enhancing work, will only improve our ability to serve our current clients and future clients.”