Can You Get Fired For Being Baker Acted?

People who show evidence of aggressive or self-destructive behavior may be committed to a psychiatric treatment facility for up to 72 hours under Florida’s Mental Health Act, otherwise known as the Baker Act. With this, physicians, psychiatrists, mental health providers, courts, and law enforcers are given the authority to do so.

The Baker Act was enacted to provide a window of opportunity for a psychological examination and to help mitigate a possible crisis. Authorities will conduct this assessment to assess whether the individual has a psychiatric condition and avoid any possible harm in the workplace or anywhere else.

If the analysis considers the person safe, they will be discharged after the detainment period. Unfortunately, cases when a law enforcement officer abuses the Florida Baker Act still exist and incarcerate people who don’t even qualify as a threat to themselves or others. So, those who believe they are being unfairly charged may always contact a reputable Baker Act attorney for assistance.

Due to psychological problems, on the other hand, some people surrender willingly and with full consent. This is primarily a way for them to prevent being a threat to others and keep the working environment fully functional. However, many employees, especially those with psychiatric issues, are afraid to apply for Baker Act. Isolation and misinterpretation by their colleagues or to the extent of being dismissed are a few reasons why.

So, what is the absolute truth about the Baker Act in the workplace? How does it affect your professional life?

Being Baker Acted: Does a person get dismissed for it?

Legally and morally, being fired for psychological reasons is highly frowned upon and discouraged. Discrimination based on a person’s disability or psychiatric condition is unethical, and employers are prohibited from doing so. Prejudiced work judgment on a person who was Baker Acted because of their psychological issues is also illegal.

It is possible to raise a complaint if your boss denies you the opportunity to promote you, demands lengthier vacations, or attempts to end your employment upon your return from serving your holding time. You can always contact an attorney and take legal action when this happens.

Addressing workplace discrimination

It is possible to submit a claim for an unfair task assignment if your supervisor no longer gives you tasks because of your illness. Your boss is committing unprofessional bias when they question your ability to complete a task because of your mental wellbeing.

But sometimes, it may be best if you gradually build up your coworkers’ trust and show the entire workforce that you’re still capable of accomplishing things despite being Baker Acted.

You also have an option to request a low-cost shelter to stay in to continue accomplishing your tasks despite the company knowing about your mental instability. You won’t have a hard time finding a place to stay since it just involves a few modest changes to your daily schedule.

If you find it hard to be around the workplace, you have the right to request a remote setup if your company offers it.

Your psychological problems are nothing to be ashamed of, and you deserve the chance to pursue professional help without getting discriminated.

Other people’s opinions aren’t something you should be afraid of either. Even if it happens at work, you are legally protected. So, people who say derogatory things about you only have their word. They can’t do much. Don’t let anything they say get to you.