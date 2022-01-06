Capstone Certified Public Accountants, LLC Acquires Prineville Firm

After acquiring two firms in 2021, Capstone Certified Public Accountants, LLC continues to grow in 2022 with the acquisition of the Prineville-based firm of Evans, Bartlett, Higbe & Porter CPAs. With the addition of this firm, Capstone is now the largest CPA firm in Central Oregon with the most community-based, locally staffed offices. With the addition of the Prineville firm, Capstone has nine offices and 65 employees, including 15 CPAs.

Evans, Bartlett, Higbe & Porter, CPAs, have served the Prineville and Lakeview areas for over 50 years and have always been proud of the quality of services offered. As a result of the success of their clients and growth in the Prineville community, they also experienced tremendous growth over the last few years. With growth comes the need for more skilled staff, advanced technologies, efficiencies and service offerings. To fulfill the needs of the firm, the partner group of Evan, Bartlett, Higbe & Porter decided to seek affiliation with Capstone, a larger organization, to broaden the array of services offered to their clients and community. This will also give their staff more growth opportunities without requiring a move to a big city.

Lance Brant, managing partner of Capstone, shared the firm’s vision. “Capstone wants to bring complete financial care to all the cities in Central Oregon. We are locally focused and want our local communities to prosper and grow. We need CPAs and advisors in local communities to make it work.” Through Capstone’s Coordinated Financial Care Model, it formed partnerships with AGP Wealth Advisors, eLegacy, ProSync Insurance and Colonial Life. Through these partnerships, Capstone can provide a wide range of financial, retirement, estate planning and insurance benefits to its clients.

In addition to tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll services, Capstone Certified Public Accountants also offers business valuations, auditing and assurance services, litigation support services — including divorce — and business consulting.

For more information, please contact Capstone CPAs at 541-382-5099.