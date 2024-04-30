Capstone CPAs Ranked Fifth Fastest-Growing Firm in Nation by Accounting Today

2023 was a great year for midsized and large accounting firms, with growth rates staying strong after an extraordinary 2022.

The firms in Accounting Today’s 2024 Top 100 Firms roster of the largest practices in the country reported that their revenues grew by 12.88% in 2023 — the second-highest rate in a decade, though down from 18.55% in 2022 — while the members of our Regional Leaders rankings reported average individual growth rates ranging from 9.14% to as much as a blistering 29.09%.

See full 2024 Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders report.

capstonecpas.com