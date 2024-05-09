CASA of Central Oregon Recognizes National Foster Care Month ~ Celebrating CASA Volunteers

(Photo courtesy of CASA of Central Oregon)

May is National Foster Care Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the experiences of children and youth in foster care throughout our communities. This year’s theme, “Engaging Youth. Building Supports. Strengthening Opportunities.” underscores the importance of supporting young people transitioning out of foster care and identifying the necessary resources to enhance their outcomes.

In observance of National Foster Care Month, CASA of Central Oregon celebrates the invaluable contributions of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers who tirelessly advocate for the needs of children and youth in foster care. These volunteers serve as consistent, caring adults in the lives of vulnerable children, helping judges make informed decisions for their well-being and identifying resources to strengthen families and prevent crises.

CASA of Central Oregon provides highly trained volunteers who advocate on behalf of children and youth in the courtroom, child welfare system, and community. These volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring that young people transitioning out of foster care have access to essential resources and support services.

This year’s National Foster Care Month aims to raise awareness about the needs of youth transitioning out of foster care into adulthood and independent living. Seventy-seven percent of eligible youth in foster care leave without receiving federally funded services necessary for their transition to adulthood, according to Child Trends’ analysis of data from AFCARS and NYTD. This data shows there is an urgent need to provide holistic support and nurture important relationships for their future success.

Throughout the month of May, join the conversation on social media by following #FosterCareMonth on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CASA of Central Oregon:

CASA of Central Oregon is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system. Established in 1992 and serving Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties, CASA of Central Oregon is committed to ensuring that every child in foster care can transition into a safe and permanent home.

casaofcentraloregon.org