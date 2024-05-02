Casablanca Gala: Funding Advocates for Children in Foster Care

Brush off your fedora, shake out your pearls, and round up the usual suspects to attend CASA of Central Oregon’s annual gala, Casablanca. Attend on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 5:30-9pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon for an unforgettable night of giving — all in support of children in foster care.

Casablanca aims to raise critical funds to provide advocates for children in foster care throughout Central Oregon. Last year, 458 children spent time in foster care in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties. Currently, there are 156 CASA volunteers supporting these children, but more than 50 children in Central Oregon are navigating their foster care journey without a trained, individualized CASA.

“Every child deserves an adult on their side who cares about them,” said Heather Dion, executive director of CASA of Central Oregon. “When a child is in foster care, they need it more than ever. Casablanca is an opportunity to give our community’s most vulnerable children what they need most. Every dollar raised at this event will help children in foster care right here in Central Oregon.”

Prepare for an evening filled with live music, a cocktail hour with champagne and passed appetizers, a hosted cocktail bar, a plated dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, a wine wall, and a dessert dash — all emceed by news anchors from Central Oregon Daily News. Auction packages include a Palm Springs Getaway, a trip to the Oregon Coast, a VIP experience with 10 tickets to Nickel Creek at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on July 6, 2024, a private chef-prepared dinner experience with Luscious Supper Club, and many more curated packages and specialty items.

Generous sponsors of the event include Les Schwab, Build Supply Outlet, Bend Bulletin, Central Oregon Daily News, Bleu Bite Catering, St. Charles Health System, BASX Solutions, The Source Weekly, Dwyer Williams Cherkoss Attorneys, Bright Wood and Miller Lumber.

Casablanca tickets have almost sold out, so reserve your seat today. There are also other opportunities to contribute to the cause through auction donations or monetary donations on the website casaofcentraloregon.org/casablanca. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable children in this community.

Tickets to Casablanca can be purchased for $125 per person by visiting casaofcentraloregon.org/casablanca.

About CASA of Central Oregon:

CASA of Central Oregon is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system. Established in 1992 and serving Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties, CASA of Central Oregon is committed to ensuring that every child in foster care can transition into a safe and permanent home.

