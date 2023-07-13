Cascade Lakes Brewing Set to Open New Eastside Pub on July 19

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Central Oregon’s only not-for-profit brewery, announced that it will celebrate the “limited opening” of its new Cascade Lakes on Reed Market on Wednesday, July 19. The pub, set on the southwest corner of Reed Market and 27th St., will then host its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, July 24.

The Eastside Bend pub will be open daily from 3-9pm during the soft opening period and feature a limited menu. The pub’s full menu and hours will be offered beginning on Monday, July 24. Cascade Lakes will then host the Grand Opening Celebration, August 11-13, which will feature live music, food and beer specials, vendors, and more.

Cascade Lakes on Reed Market will be home to some firsts, including Bend’s only full-service rooftop bar. And the opening of the brand-new, 5,000-square-foot pub will mark the first full-service restaurant that is both east of Bend’s Third Street Corridor and south of Reed Market, a welcome addition to Bend’s southeast neighborhoods.

“We want our pubs to be a true community gathering place, and no section of our city is more in need of such a place than Bend’s southeast neighborhoods,” said Andy Rhine, co-owner and general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. “Our family has lived in Central Oregon for a long time. And after we purchased Cascade Lakes in 2018, we quickly identified Bend’s east side, particularly the southeast area, as an area in need of a true public house like this. We had to overcome a few obstacles, including a pandemic, but ultimately we found the perfect spot for our third pub.”

At 5,000 square feet, the pub will have significant space with two bars — one downstairs and another on the pub’s rooftop. In all, the pub will have a total of 26 taps, including 16 downstairs and ten at the rooftop bar.

With brick accents and large windows throughout, the pub is designed to offer an open, airy, and welcoming feel. The dining room is particularly family-friendly with several unique design elements, including a painted mural of a pristine Central Oregon mountain scene. A roll-top garage door opens to a downstairs patio and green scape, which will also be both family and dog friendly, and include space for a small, live music stage.

From Bend’s first full-service rooftop bar, guests can enjoy panoramic views of the seven peaks of the Central Cascades and take in the majestic sunsets of the High Desert. The rooftop will have a roll-up half garage door, heaters, patio seating, and TVs, which should make the rooftop a popular hangout all year long. And guests will be able to order Cascade Lakes’ entire range of beers, cocktails, and a specialized food menu curated by Chef Jeff Kelly.

The new pub also opens up a new, attractive space for fundraisers and other events for the wide range of worthy causes Cascade Lakes supports as a not-for-profit. Additionally, Cascade Lakes on Reed Market will present new opportunities to connect with non-profits and other organizations based in that area of town.

“Pubs should be a place for neighbors, friends, and families to come together and share a meal or a beer,” said Jesse Luersen, director of hospitality at Cascade Lakes. “Cascade Lakes on Reed Market will be a place where everyone is welcome but designed by locals with locals in mind. We want this to be a place where a guest can find great beers and a delicious meal, listen to a live local band, and enjoy a fun atmosphere that fosters connection among neighbors.”

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.:

Founded in 1994, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is Central Oregon’s only not-for-profit brewery and among the region’s pioneering breweries. Locally owned and operated by the Rhine family, Cascade Lakes is a bold, genuine, and innovative brewing and eatery company that remains true to its deep local roots. As a not-for-profit, Cascade Lakes donates its entire net profit to a wide range of causes, many focused on stewardship, conservation, and animal welfare efforts. Cascade Lakes can be found in stores across six states (Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana and Nevada), on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs in Redmond and Bend. Cascade Lakes’ third pub is set to debut in Bend in summer 2023.

cascadelakes.com