Cascades Academy Kicks Off Free Virtual Education Series

As part of its ongoing unity theme this year, Cascades Academy will be offering five free virtual Education Series events in the coming months, beginning with a panel discussion this Thursday at 5pm. Three local organizations — NeighborImpact, Bethlehem Inn and Thrive Central Oregon — will join the school for a panel discussion entitled, Understanding Food Insecurity and Homelessness in Central Oregon. At this free event, which is open to the public, attendees will hear from representatives working to support people in our community struggling with food insecurity and homelessness and have the opportunity for Q&A and discussion.

“We chose this year’s school theme of unity because it felt like that was the most important thing we could help students to focus on in these uncertain times,” said Julie Amberg, Head of School. “We hope that by tying our school-wide theme with our Educational Series we can empower members of the Central Oregon community with the tools they need to find a sense of unity in their lives at home, at school and at work. We are excited about the ability to reach a wider audience with our virtual events this year,” stated Amberg.

The school typically holds an Empty Bowls luncheon in November to raise dollars in support of local hunger efforts. Because this in-person event is not feasible due to COVID-19, the school is conducting a drive to support NeighborImpact and Bethlehem Inn. Donations of non-perishable food and gift cards will be accepted on the Cascades Academy campus (19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road) from November 12-20. A list of needed items is available on their website.

The other Virtual Education Series events being offered this year are:

The Hearty Child: A Peaceful and Powerful Approach to Parenting in a Time of Uncertainty and Challenge | November 17, 5pm

How to Have Conversations about Race with Young Children | December 2, 12pm

Birds & Bees Talks: What, When & How | January 12, 12pm

How “The Talk” Can Keep Your Kids Safer Online | January 21, 5pm

All of the Education Series events will be offered on Zoom, and are free for anyone to attend with registration on the school’s website.

cascadesacademy.org