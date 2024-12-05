Celebrate Christmas Eve at Maragas Winery

(Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

For two decades, Maragas Winery has been supporting the Central Oregon Food Bank with contributions organized around their holiday events.

Doug Maragas, winemaker at Maragas Winery, stated they “started collecting food for the food bank many years ago, but changed last year to monetary donations rather than collecting food.” Maragas said he made the change after speaking with NeighborImpact director Scott Cooper last year who advised a need for both food donations and monetary donations. Maragas felt “in summary, monetary donations could go to more targeted needs for those in need of food.”

This year, Maragas will be holding their Christmas Eve Open House to benefit our local food bank. He stated “the thought of an old fashioned Christmas open house gives you that warm feeling inside. Giving complimentary mulled wine, spiced popcorn, with live Christmas Carols being sung by my daughter is about as good as it gets for us.”

Maragas’ daughter, Samantha Maragas, will be returning home from the Point Park School of Performing Arts in Pittsburgh to sing Carols for the event. At 18 years of age, she has already performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall multiple times, and various Cathedrals and Music Halls in Europe.

The event will take place inside Maragas Winery December 24 from 11:30am to 3:00pm. At the event, Maragas Winery will be donating the mulled wine, spiced popcorn and entertainment. At the same time, they will be collecting donations for the NeighborImpact Food Bank, of which, 100% of the donations will go to NeighborImpact. Maragas emphasized that our “community has grown, and so has the need for food. This event is a great combination to enjoy the spirit of the season.”

Maragas Winery is located 10-15 minutes north of Redmond on Highway 97.

Maragas Winery, 15523 SW Hwy. 97, Culver, OR 97734 • 541-546-5464

maragaswinery.com