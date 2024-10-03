Celebrate Fire Safety This October

As the leaves change and cooler weather sets in, the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon fire service remind everyone of the importance of home fire safety. October is Fire Prevention Month, a time to focus on fire prevention and safety at home. This year’s theme, “Celebrate Fire Safety,” calls on Oregonians to take action to reduce fire risks and protect their loved ones.

In 2023, 2,518 home fires in our state resulted in $119.5 million in losses to homeowners. Cooking remains the leading cause of home fires, followed closely by home heating. Alarmingly, in 417 of those fires, no smoke alarm was present.

“Oregon’s first responders are unwavering in their commitment to protecting our communities by reducing home fires and preventing the devastating injuries they cause,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “This Fire Prevention Month, we’re calling on all Oregonians to take proactive, life-saving steps to protect their families, their homes, and their future.”

There are several simple things Oregonians can do to lessen the chance of a home fire and increase safety:

Install and maintain smoke alarms. Make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms, and outside sleeping areas.

Make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms, and outside sleeping areas. Practice cooking safely. Never leave cooking unattended and always have a lid or cookie sheet nearby to smother small flames.

Never leave cooking unattended and always have a lid or cookie sheet nearby to smother small flames. Use heating equipment safely. Keep anything flammable at least three feet away from heating devices and always plug space heaters directly into the wall—never use extension cords.

Keep anything flammable at least three feet away from heating devices and always plug space heaters directly into the wall—never use extension cords. Create and practice a home fire escape plan. Make sure every family member knows at least two ways out of every room.

Make sure every family member knows at least two ways out of every room. Consider candle alternatives. Battery-operated candles reduce fire risk, but if you use real candles, always blow them out before leaving the room.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek proclaimed October as Fire Prevention Month. For more information about Fire Prevention Month, a link to the proclamation, and more tips to prevent the top causes of home fires in Oregon, visit our website.

oregon.gov/osfm