Celebrate International Print Day (#IPD23) with Premier Printing Solutions’ Open House Event

Premier Printing Solutions, a leading local printing and design company, is thrilled to announce it has joined with Print Across America for an open house event, inviting you to explore the possibilities of print on October 25, 2023.

Join us for an afternoon of creativity and inspiration as we roll up the doors of our cutting-edge printing facility in Bend. We are dedicated to transforming ideas into tangible masterpieces, and this event will offer a glimpse into the world of endless possibilities that print can offer.

Event Details:

Date: October 25, 2023

Time: Drop in anytime between 3-6pm

Location: 63052 Layton Ave., Suite 170, Bend Oregon 97701

At the open house, you can look forward to:

Behind-the-Scenes Tours: Explore our facility and witness the intricate printing processes that bring designs to life. From digital printing, large format to roll label printing, you’ll see how we make print possible.

Live Print Demonstrations: Watch as our printing experts demonstrate the art of print production. We’ll show you how quality and innovation are at the heart of everything we do.

One-on-One Consultations: Speak with our experienced team about your unique printing needs. Whether you’re a business owner, creative professional, or an individual with a printing project, we’re here to help bring your vision to life.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, designers, and industry professionals. Share ideas, gain insights, and build valuable connections.

Raffle Prizes and Giveaways: Get a chance to win prizes and take home unique print samples and goodies.

“Printing is an art form, and at Premier Printing Solutions, we are committed to making that art accessible to all,’ said Brett Davis, owner of Premier Printing Solutions. “Our open house is an opportunity to showcase the beauty and power of print.”

This event is open to anyone who has a passion for print, from seasoned professionals to newcomers in the field. It’s a unique chance to witness the magic of print up close.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit our website at ppsbend.com/open-house-rsvp.

About Premier Printing Solutions:

Premier Printing Solutions is a locally renowned print and graphics company that has been delivering high-quality print solutions to businesses and individuals since 1999. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and customer satisfaction, we continue to redefine the world of print.

ppsbend.com